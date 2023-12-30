Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- In 12 of 36 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Peterka averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.4%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
