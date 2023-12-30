When the Buffalo Sabres square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, will John-Jason Peterka find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Peterka stats and insights

In 12 of 36 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Peterka averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:50 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 9-3 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.