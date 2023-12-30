John-Jason Peterka will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Peterka in the Sabres-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Peterka Season Stats Insights

Peterka has averaged 16:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 12 of 36 games this season, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 21 of 36 games this season, Peterka has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 36 games this year, Peterka has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Peterka's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Peterka Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 36 Games 4 24 Points 1 12 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.