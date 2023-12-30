Can we expect John Marino lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

  • Marino has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
  • Marino has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 6-2
12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:18 Home W 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:36 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 6-3
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:22 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

