Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
Can we expect John Marino lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will John Marino score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Marino stats and insights
- Marino has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- Marino has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:36
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:35
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
