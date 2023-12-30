John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Tavares are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Tavares vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Tavares has a goal in 11 of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tavares has a point in 22 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Tavares having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tavares Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 31 Points 3 11 Goals 1 20 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.