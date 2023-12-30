Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Jonas Siegenthaler going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- Siegenthaler has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.
- Siegenthaler averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|22:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
