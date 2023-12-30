In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jordan Greenway to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Greenway has zero points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 136 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:47 Home L 4-1 12/23/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:29 Home W 9-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:30 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:11 Away L 6-4 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

