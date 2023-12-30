For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, is Kyle Okposo a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Okposo stats and insights

  • Okposo has scored in seven of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Okposo averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 136 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Okposo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:14 Home L 4-1
12/23/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 4-3 OT
12/21/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 11:57 Home W 9-3
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:26 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:05 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:23 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 3 1 2 13:22 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.