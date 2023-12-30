Will La Salle be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features La Salle's complete tournament resume.

How La Salle ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 171

La Salle's best wins

On November 7, La Salle picked up its best win of the season, a 67-61 victory over the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 158) in the RPI rankings. Khalil Brantley amassed a team-best 24 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest versus Drexel.

Next best wins

93-92 over Pennsylvania (No. 181/RPI) on December 2

79-74 at home over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on November 11

69-57 at home over Bucknell (No. 279/RPI) on November 14

67-51 on the road over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on December 9

79-78 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 339/RPI) on November 18

La Salle's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

The Explorers have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, La Salle has the 324th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Explorers' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 15 games versus teams with records above .500.

La Salle's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

La Salle's next game

Matchup: La Salle Explorers vs. George Mason Patriots

La Salle Explorers vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

