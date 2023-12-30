Saturday's game between the La Salle Explorers (9-3) and the Howard Bison (4-9) at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 82-73 based on our computer prediction, with a favored La Salle squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

La Salle vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

La Salle vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: La Salle 82, Howard 73

Spread & Total Prediction for La Salle vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: La Salle (-8.9)

La Salle (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.7

La Salle's record against the spread this season is 5-5-0, while Howard's is 5-4-0. A total of six out of the Explorers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Bison's games have gone over.

La Salle Performance Insights

The Explorers outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

The 36.1 rebounds per game La Salle averages rank 211th in the country, and are 1.2 fewer than the 37.3 its opponents collect per outing.

La Salle connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (76th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.

The Explorers' 99.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 98th in college basketball, and the 90.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 198th in college basketball.

La Salle has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (40th in college basketball action), 1.9 fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (223rd in college basketball).

Howard Performance Insights

The Bison have a -22 scoring differential, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.5 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and are giving up 79.2 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball.

Howard wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It records 36.2 rebounds per game, 208th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.5.

Howard connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0. It shoots 36.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.1%.

Howard has committed 15.0 turnovers per game (351st in college basketball), 2.7 more than the 12.3 it forces (161st in college basketball).

