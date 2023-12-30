The La Salle Explorers (9-3) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

La Salle vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Stats Insights

The Explorers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bison allow to opponents.

In games La Salle shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Explorers are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 207th.

The Explorers average only 0.4 fewer points per game (78.8) than the Bison give up (79.2).

La Salle is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Howard Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.

Howard has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Explorers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 228th.

The Bison average 5.7 more points per game (77.5) than the Explorers allow (71.8).

When Howard gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 2-2.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

Offensively La Salle has fared better in home games this season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 77.3 per game on the road.

Defensively the Explorers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 62.0 points per game, compared to 84.0 when playing on the road.

At home, La Salle is averaging 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.7) than in road games (10.3). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

Howard Home & Away Comparison

At home, Howard scores 81.3 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.

In 2023-24 the Bison are giving up 19.0 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than on the road (86.0).

Howard sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 @ Lafayette W 67-51 Kirby Sports Center 12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 84-77 Watsco Center 12/21/2023 Rosemont W 107-41 Tom Gola Arena 12/30/2023 Howard - Tom Gola Arena 1/3/2024 George Mason - Tom Gola Arena 1/6/2024 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

Howard Upcoming Schedule