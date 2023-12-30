The La Salle Explorers (9-3) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

La Salle vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle Stats Insights

  • The Explorers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bison allow to opponents.
  • In games La Salle shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Explorers are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 207th.
  • The Explorers average only 0.4 fewer points per game (78.8) than the Bison give up (79.2).
  • La Salle is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.2 points.

Howard Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Howard has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Explorers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 228th.
  • The Bison average 5.7 more points per game (77.5) than the Explorers allow (71.8).
  • When Howard gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 2-2.

La Salle Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively La Salle has fared better in home games this season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 77.3 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Explorers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 62.0 points per game, compared to 84.0 when playing on the road.
  • At home, La Salle is averaging 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.7) than in road games (10.3). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (33.6%).

Howard Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Howard scores 81.3 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.
  • In 2023-24 the Bison are giving up 19.0 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than on the road (86.0).
  • Howard sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

La Salle Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Lafayette W 67-51 Kirby Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Rosemont W 107-41 Tom Gola Arena
12/30/2023 Howard - Tom Gola Arena
1/3/2024 George Mason - Tom Gola Arena
1/6/2024 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium

Howard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 81-74 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 Texas Southern L 79-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/20/2023 @ UCSB L 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/30/2023 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena
1/3/2024 Yale - Burr Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena

