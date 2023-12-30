How to Watch La Salle vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The La Salle Explorers (9-3) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Howard Bison (4-9) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
La Salle vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
La Salle Stats Insights
- The Explorers are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Bison allow to opponents.
- In games La Salle shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Explorers are the 210th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 207th.
- The Explorers average only 0.4 fewer points per game (78.8) than the Bison give up (79.2).
- La Salle is 3-1 when scoring more than 79.2 points.
Howard Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Explorers' opponents have shot this season.
- Howard has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
- The Explorers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 228th.
- The Bison average 5.7 more points per game (77.5) than the Explorers allow (71.8).
- When Howard gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 2-2.
La Salle Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively La Salle has fared better in home games this season, scoring 77.7 points per game, compared to 77.3 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Explorers have been better in home games this season, surrendering 62.0 points per game, compared to 84.0 when playing on the road.
- At home, La Salle is averaging 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (8.7) than in road games (10.3). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to in away games (33.6%).
Howard Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Howard scores 81.3 points per game. Away, it averages 75.9.
- In 2023-24 the Bison are giving up 19.0 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than on the road (86.0).
- Howard sinks more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than on the road (34.4%).
La Salle Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Lafayette
|W 67-51
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 84-77
|Watsco Center
|12/21/2023
|Rosemont
|W 107-41
|Tom Gola Arena
|12/30/2023
|Howard
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/3/2024
|George Mason
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
Howard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 81-74
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Texas Southern
|L 79-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UCSB
|L 94-81
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
|1/3/2024
|Yale
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
