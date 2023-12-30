The Howard Bison (4-9) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

La Salle vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

La Salle vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total La Salle Moneyline Howard Moneyline

La Salle vs. Howard Betting Trends

La Salle has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, eight out of the Explorers' 12 games have hit the over.

Howard has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, 10 out of the Bison's 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

