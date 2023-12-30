La Salle vs. Howard December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The La Salle Explorers (8-3) meet the Howard Bison (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
La Salle vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
La Salle Players to Watch
- Khalil Brantley: 16.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jhamir Brickus: 14.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anwar Gill: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daeshon Shepherd: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rokas Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Seth Towns: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shy Odom: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
La Salle vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|La Salle Rank
|La Salle AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|152nd
|76.3
|Points Scored
|77.5
|127th
|268th
|74.6
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|313th
|233rd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|166th
|294th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|210th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.7
|164th
|99th
|15.0
|Assists
|13.3
|199th
|52nd
|10.1
|Turnovers
|15.4
|355th
