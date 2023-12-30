The La Salle Explorers (8-3) meet the Howard Bison (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

La Salle vs. Howard Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

La Salle Players to Watch

Khalil Brantley: 16.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jhamir Brickus: 14.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anwar Gill: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Daeshon Shepherd: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Rokas Jocius: 7.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Players to Watch

Bryce Harris: 14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Seth Towns: 16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Shy Odom: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Dockery: 11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jelani Williams: 7.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs. Howard Stat Comparison

La Salle Rank La Salle AVG Howard AVG Howard Rank 152nd 76.3 Points Scored 77.5 127th 268th 74.6 Points Allowed 77.6 313th 233rd 35.5 Rebounds 37.2 166th 294th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 8.8 210th 55th 9.2 3pt Made 7.7 164th 99th 15.0 Assists 13.3 199th 52nd 10.1 Turnovers 15.4 355th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.