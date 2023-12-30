The Howard Bison (4-9) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the La Salle Explorers (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Tom Gola Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

La Salle vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under La Salle -7.5 152.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

La Salle vs Howard Betting Records & Stats

The Explorers are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

La Salle has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Explorers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Howard is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bison have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +260 moneyline underdog.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Howard has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

La Salle vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total La Salle 5 50% 78.8 156.3 71.8 151 141.6 Howard 6 66.7% 77.5 156.3 79.2 151 151.4

Additional La Salle vs Howard Insights & Trends

The Explorers average only 0.4 fewer points per game (78.8) than the Bison allow (79.2).

When La Salle totals more than 79.2 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bison put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 71.8 the Explorers give up.

Howard is 4-2 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 71.8 points.

La Salle vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) La Salle 5-5-0 1-3 6-4-0 Howard 5-4-0 2-2 7-2-0

La Salle vs. Howard Home/Away Splits

La Salle Howard 7-0 Home Record 3-1 1-3 Away Record 1-6 3-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

