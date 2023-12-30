Leon Draisaitl will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Draisaitl's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:10 on the ice per game.

In Draisaitl's 32 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 21 of 32 games this season, Draisaitl has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Draisaitl's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +38 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 10 36 Points 15 15 Goals 8 21 Assists 7

