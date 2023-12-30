If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Long Beach State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Long Beach State ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-1 NR NR 136

Long Beach State's best wins

When Long Beach State defeated the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 59 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 94-86 on November 17, it was its signature win of the season so far. Marcus Tsohonis amassed a team-high 35 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Michigan.

Next best wins

81-71 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 104/RPI) on December 28

84-79 on the road over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 10

80-76 over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 21

77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on November 11

75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on November 26

Long Beach State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Beach are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Long Beach State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Long Beach State is playing the 203rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Beach's 18 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.

As far as LBSU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Long Beach State's next game

Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Long Beach State Beach

Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Long Beach State Beach Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

