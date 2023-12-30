2024 NCAA Bracketology: Long Beach State March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Long Beach State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How Long Beach State ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|136
Long Beach State's best wins
When Long Beach State defeated the Michigan Wolverines, the No. 59 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 94-86 on November 17, it was its signature win of the season so far. Marcus Tsohonis amassed a team-high 35 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Michigan.
Next best wins
- 81-71 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 104/RPI) on December 28
- 84-79 on the road over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 10
- 80-76 over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on November 21
- 77-73 on the road over DePaul (No. 224/RPI) on November 11
- 75-69 on the road over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on November 26
Long Beach State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-1
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Long Beach State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Beach are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Long Beach State is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Long Beach State is playing the 203rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Of the Beach's 18 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records above .500.
- As far as LBSU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Long Beach State's next game
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Long Beach State Beach
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
