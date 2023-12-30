Saturday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) at Walter Pyramid has a projected final score of 79-73 based on our computer prediction, with Long Beach State coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California Venue: Walter Pyramid

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 79, CSU Northridge 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-5.1)

Long Beach State (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Long Beach State has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to CSU Northridge, who is 10-1-0 ATS. The Beach are 7-3-0 and the Matadors are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Long Beach State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while CSU Northridge has gone 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach average 80.9 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 76.2 per contest (296th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Long Beach State wins the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 69th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.4 per contest.

Long Beach State knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball) while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc (307th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.2 per game while shooting 31.9%.

The Beach average 93.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (205th in college basketball), and allow 88.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

Long Beach State has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (315th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.1 (30th in college basketball).

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors put up 80.4 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (147th in college basketball). They have a +137 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

CSU Northridge wins the rebound battle by 12.6 boards on average. It collects 43.8 rebounds per game, ninth in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.2.

CSU Northridge makes 4.8 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than its opponents.

CSU Northridge has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 14.7 (343rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (83rd in college basketball).

