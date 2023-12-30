A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) host the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Beach are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Matadors, winners of five in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • The Beach make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • Long Beach State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Beach are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors rank eighth.
  • The Beach average 80.9 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 69.8 the Matadors allow.
  • Long Beach State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

  • The Matadors are shooting 47.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.1% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.
  • CSU Northridge is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Matadors rank 29th.
  • The Matadors' 80.4 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 76.2 the Beach allow.
  • CSU Northridge is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Long Beach State posted 1.2 fewer points per game (77.1) than in road games (78.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Beach gave up 68.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 80.4.
  • At home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, CSU Northridge averages 84.3 points per game. Away, it scores 77.
  • The Matadors concede 65.7 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, CSU Northridge sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (5.2), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ USC W 84-79 Galen Center
12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills W 107-78 Walter Pyramid
12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 81-71 Titan Gym
12/30/2023 CSU Northridge - Walter Pyramid
1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/6/2024 UC Riverside - Walter Pyramid

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ UCLA W 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Montana State W 82-70 Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Cal Poly W 83-73 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
1/6/2024 Hawaii - Matadome
1/11/2024 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.