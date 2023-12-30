A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) host the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Beach are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Matadors, winners of five in a row.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Long Beach State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Beach are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors rank eighth.

The Beach average 80.9 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 69.8 the Matadors allow.

Long Beach State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

The Matadors are shooting 47.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.1% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.

CSU Northridge is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Matadors rank 29th.

The Matadors' 80.4 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 76.2 the Beach allow.

CSU Northridge is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Long Beach State posted 1.2 fewer points per game (77.1) than in road games (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Beach gave up 68.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 80.4.

At home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

At home, CSU Northridge averages 84.3 points per game. Away, it scores 77.

The Matadors concede 65.7 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.

Beyond the arc, CSU Northridge sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (5.2), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (31.3%).

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 @ USC W 84-79 Galen Center 12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills W 107-78 Walter Pyramid 12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton W 81-71 Titan Gym 12/30/2023 CSU Northridge - Walter Pyramid 1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 1/6/2024 UC Riverside - Walter Pyramid

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule