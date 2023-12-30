How to Watch Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) host the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Beach are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Matadors, winners of five in a row.
Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- The Beach make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Matadors have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
- Long Beach State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
- The Beach are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors rank eighth.
- The Beach average 80.9 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 69.8 the Matadors allow.
- Long Beach State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 69.8 points.
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- The Matadors are shooting 47.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.1% the Beach's opponents have shot this season.
- CSU Northridge is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Beach are the rebounding team in the country, the Matadors rank 29th.
- The Matadors' 80.4 points per game are just 4.2 more points than the 76.2 the Beach allow.
- CSU Northridge is 10-2 when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Long Beach State posted 1.2 fewer points per game (77.1) than in road games (78.3).
- In 2022-23, the Beach gave up 68.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 80.4.
- At home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison
- At home, CSU Northridge averages 84.3 points per game. Away, it scores 77.
- The Matadors concede 65.7 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, CSU Northridge sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (5.2), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (31.7%) than at home (31.3%).
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|W 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/19/2023
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|W 107-78
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|W 81-71
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/4/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|UC Riverside
|-
|Walter Pyramid
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Montana State
|W 82-70
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 83-73
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/6/2024
|Hawaii
|-
|Matadome
|1/11/2024
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
