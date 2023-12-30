The Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest versus the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West), winners of five straight. It begins at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge matchup.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends

Long Beach State is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

In the Beach's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

CSU Northridge has put together a 10-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Matadors and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Long Beach State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Long Beach State is 88th in the country. It is way below that, 155th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Long Beach State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

