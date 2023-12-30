Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West slate includes the Long Beach State Beach (7-4, 0-0 Big West) versus the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 0-0 Big West), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 18.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 11.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ George: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|CSU Northridge AVG
|CSU Northridge Rank
|112th
|78.5
|Points Scored
|80.4
|73rd
|296th
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|135th
|149th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|45.0
|5th
|118th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.5
|18th
|323rd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|4.8
|347th
|125th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.3
|138th
|304th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|355th
