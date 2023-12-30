Saturday's Big West slate includes the Long Beach State Beach (7-4, 0-0 Big West) versus the CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 0-0 Big West), at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG CSU Northridge AVG CSU Northridge Rank 112th 78.5 Points Scored 80.4 73rd 296th 76.5 Points Allowed 69.3 135th 149th 37.5 Rebounds 45.0 5th 118th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 12.5 18th 323rd 5.6 3pt Made 4.8 347th 125th 14.5 Assists 14.3 138th 304th 13.5 Turnovers 15.4 355th

