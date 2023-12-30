The Long Beach State Beach (9-4, 1-0 Big West) bring a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the CSU Northridge Matadors (10-3, 1-0 Big West), who have won five straight. The Beach are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which begins at 4:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 164.5 points.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California Venue: Walter Pyramid

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -8.5 164.5

Long Beach State vs CSU Northridge Betting Records & Stats

The Beach are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Long Beach State has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Beach.

CSU Northridge is 10-1-0 ATS this year.

The Matadors have been listed as an underdog of +310 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies CSU Northridge has a 24.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 2 20% 80.9 161.3 76.2 146 151.8 CSU Northridge 1 9.1% 80.4 161.3 69.8 146 147.5

Additional Long Beach State vs CSU Northridge Insights & Trends

The Beach record 11.1 more points per game (80.9) than the Matadors allow (69.8).

When Long Beach State puts up more than 69.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Matadors score an average of 80.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 76.2 the Beach allow.

When it scores more than 76.2 points, CSU Northridge is 6-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 6-4-0 0-1 7-3-0 CSU Northridge 10-1-0 2-0 5-6-0

Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Long Beach State CSU Northridge 9-5 Home Record 7-8 6-9 Away Record 0-14 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

