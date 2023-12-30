When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Loyola Marymount be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Loyola Marymount ranks

Record WCC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 225

Loyola Marymount's best wins

When Loyola Marymount beat the Jackson State Tigers, who are ranked No. 134 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 88-66, it was its signature win of the season so far. Dominick Harris, as the top point-getter in the victory over Jackson State, put up 28 points, while Alex Merkviladze was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

78-75 over UNLV (No. 171/RPI) on December 9

67-47 at home over UTEP (No. 259/RPI) on November 25

61-60 over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 21

76-56 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 18

90-63 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 354/RPI) on November 29

Loyola Marymount's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Loyola Marymount is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Loyola Marymount faces the 171st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Lions have 16 games remaining this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Marymount has 16 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Loyola Marymount's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Santa Clara Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

