The New Jersey Devils, Luke Hughes included, will face the Boston Bruins on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Luke Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 19:58 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hughes has a goal in six of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 34 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 10 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 1 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

