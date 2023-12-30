Should you wager on Mark Giordano to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mark Giordano score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Giordano stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Giordano scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Giordano has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Giordano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 6-5 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:31 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:13 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 6-5 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

