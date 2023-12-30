Saturday's game between the No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) and No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 75-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 75, Creighton 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-3.2)

Marquette (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Marquette is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Creighton's 7-5-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 3-8-0 and the Bluejays are 6-6-0.

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 101st in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per contest to rank 73rd in college basketball.

Marquette pulls down 33.5 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.8 boards per game.

Marquette makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 31.3% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 69th in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 76th in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (40th in college basketball).

