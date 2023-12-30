The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 51st.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).

Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays score 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).

When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Marquette performed better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.

At home, the Bluejays conceded 62.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).

Beyond the arc, Creighton made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule