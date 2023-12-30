The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.

The Golden Eagles average 78.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bluejays allow.

Marquette has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 66.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

This season, Creighton has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays average 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.3).

When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette averaged 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more than it averaged away (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (70.6).

Creighton knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule