The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 51st.

The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays give up (66.7).

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Creighton has put together a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays put up 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles allow (66.3).

When Creighton gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 7-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles gave up 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 72.5.

At home, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.6).

Creighton made more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule