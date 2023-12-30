The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.

Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays rank 51st.

The Golden Eagles record 78.5 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 66.7 the Bluejays give up.

Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Creighton is 9-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 313th.

The Bluejays average 16.7 more points per game (83) than the Golden Eagles give up (66.3).

Creighton has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 73.7.

Marquette averaged 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.5 on the road.

The Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.6 on the road.

At home, Creighton sunk 9.9 triples per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Creighton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/14/2023 St. Thomas W 84-79 Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence L 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/22/2023 Georgetown W 81-51 Fiserv Forum 12/30/2023 Creighton - Fiserv Forum 1/6/2024 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center 1/10/2024 Butler - Fiserv Forum

Creighton Upcoming Schedule