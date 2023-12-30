How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 302nd.
- The Golden Eagles record 11.8 more points per game (78.5) than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
- Marquette is 10-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
- Defensively the Golden Eagles played better in home games last year, surrendering 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.