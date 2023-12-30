The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Creighton matchup in this article.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Creighton Moneyline

Marquette vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Marquette has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 13 times this season.

Creighton has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Bluejays games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fifth-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles have had the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1800 at the start of the season to +1400.

Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

