2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marquette Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Marquette be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Marquette's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Marquette ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|1-1
|19
|19
|26
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette's best wins
Marquette's best win of the season came on December 13 in a 76-70 victory against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays. Liza Karlen led the charge versus Creighton, tallying 25 points. Second on the team was Mackenzie Hare with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 24/RPI) on November 25
- 99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 94/RPI) on December 17
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 116/RPI) on December 10
- 87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 130/RPI) on December 3
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on November 11
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Marquette is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- Marquette has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Marquette is playing the 101st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Marquette's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Marquette's next game
- Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV Channel: FloHoops
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Marquette games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.