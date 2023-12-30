When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Marquette be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Marquette ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 1-1 19 19 26

Marquette's best wins

Marquette's best win of the season came on December 13 in a 76-70 victory against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays. Liza Karlen led the charge versus Creighton, tallying 25 points. Second on the team was Mackenzie Hare with 15 points.

Next best wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 24/RPI) on November 25

99-91 at home over Appalachian State (No. 94/RPI) on December 17

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 116/RPI) on December 10

87-52 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 130/RPI) on December 3

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on November 11

Marquette's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Marquette is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 10th-most wins.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Marquette has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Marquette is playing the 101st-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Marquette's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Marquette's next game

Matchup: St. John's Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

St. John's Red Storm vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

