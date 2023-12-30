Marquette vs. Creighton December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (8-2, 0-0 Big East) play a fellow Big East squad, the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Tyler Kolek: 15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kam Jones: 15.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Creighton Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Creighton AVG
|Creighton Rank
|79th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|84.5
|30th
|96th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|65.0
|51st
|315th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|40.4
|49th
|317th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|191st
|81st
|8.7
|3pt Made
|12.1
|2nd
|59th
|16.1
|Assists
|17.9
|20th
|50th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|9.7
|43rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.