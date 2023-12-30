2024 NCAA Bracketology: Maryland March Madness Odds | January 1
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Maryland and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500
How Maryland ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|207
Maryland's best wins
When Maryland defeated the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked No. 159 in the RPI, on December 19 by a score of 73-67, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Jahmir Young led the charge against Nicholls State, dropping 28 points. Next on the team was Julian Reese with 24 points.
Next best wins
- 69-60 on the road over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 22
- 68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 208/RPI) on November 25
- 81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on December 6
- 103-76 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on November 28
- 105-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 12
Maryland's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- The Terrapins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Maryland has been given the 288th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Terrapins have 15 games remaining this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Maryland's next game
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV Channel: Peacock
