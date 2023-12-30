If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Maryland and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Maryland ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 207

Maryland's best wins

When Maryland defeated the Nicholls State Colonels, who are ranked No. 159 in the RPI, on December 19 by a score of 73-67, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Jahmir Young led the charge against Nicholls State, dropping 28 points. Next on the team was Julian Reese with 24 points.

Next best wins

69-60 on the road over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 22

68-55 at home over South Alabama (No. 208/RPI) on November 25

81-75 at home over Penn State (No. 239/RPI) on December 6

103-76 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on November 28

105-65 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 12

Maryland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Terrapins have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Maryland has been given the 288th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Terrapins have 15 games remaining this season, including seven against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Maryland's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Maryland's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Maryland Terrapins vs. Purdue Boilermakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: Peacock

