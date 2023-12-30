The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Knies score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

  • In seven of 31 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:34 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:19 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

