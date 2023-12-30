Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 30?
In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Mattias Samuelsson to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Samuelsson stats and insights
- Samuelsson has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
- Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|28:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Home
|L 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/15/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|26:18
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-3
Sabres vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
