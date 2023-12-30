For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Max Domi a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

In three of 33 games this season, Domi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Domi has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 113 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

