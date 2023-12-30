When the New Jersey Devils face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael McLeod light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

McLeod has no points on the power play.

McLeod averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 6-2 12/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:50 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:55 Home L 6-3 12/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 11:45 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:49 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

