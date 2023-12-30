How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.
- Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
- The 76.4 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
- Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
- The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up (63.7).
- When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in road games (69.0).
- In home games, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72.0).
- Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 on the road.
- The Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 on the road.
- Indiana State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.0%) than away (34.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
