Saturday's game that pits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4) against the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 30.

In their last time out, the Panthers won on Wednesday 100-37 over Viterbo.

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Milwaukee 66

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on December 15, the Panthers registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Milwaukee is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

The Panthers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

59-52 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 292) on December 15

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 318) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 359) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)

18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71) Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers are outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (139th in college basketball) and allow 61.2 per outing (120th in college basketball).

The Panthers are averaging 73.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (63.0).

Defensively Milwaukee has played worse at home this year, surrendering 60.3 points per game, compared to 60.0 on the road.

