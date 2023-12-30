The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

  • The Mastodons' 76.3 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers give up.
  • When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.
  • Milwaukee's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.
  • The Panthers score 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Mastodons give up.
  • Milwaukee has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • The Panthers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons concede to opponents (39.9%).
  • The Mastodons shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)
  • Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
  • Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 60-47 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/15/2023 @ Eastern Illinois W 59-52 Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Viterbo W 100-37 Klotsche Center
12/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 Cleveland State - Klotsche Center
1/5/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center

