How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons' (8-4) Horizon schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) at Klotsche Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Mastodons' 76.3 points per game are 15.1 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers give up.
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Purdue Fort Wayne is 7-1.
- Milwaukee's record is 7-6 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.
- The Panthers score 68.5 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Mastodons give up.
- Milwaukee has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Panthers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Mastodons concede to opponents (39.9%).
- The Mastodons shoot 43.5% from the field, just 3.8% higher than the Panthers allow.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (21-for-71)
- Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 40.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
- Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 60-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|W 59-52
|Lantz Arena
|12/20/2023
|Viterbo
|W 100-37
|Klotsche Center
|12/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/1/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Klotsche Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
