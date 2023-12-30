The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mitchell Marner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

In 11 of 33 games this season, Marner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

Marner averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 23:26 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:51 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 21:53 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:51 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 15:36 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 25:24 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:34 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.