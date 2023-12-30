Will Mitchell Marner Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 30?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mitchell Marner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marner stats and insights
- In 11 of 33 games this season, Marner has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Marner averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Marner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|23:26
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|21:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|25:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:34
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-0
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
