Mitchell Marner will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Does a bet on Marner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Mitchell Marner vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Marner has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 21:21 on the ice per game.

In Marner's 33 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marner has a point in 21 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Marner has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Marner has an implied probability of 71.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Marner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marner Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 37 Points 3 14 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.