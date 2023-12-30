For bracketology insights around Monmouth and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Monmouth ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 126

Monmouth's best wins

When Monmouth defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 116 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 74-71, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Northern Illinois was Xander Rice, who tallied 30 points with four rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

93-84 over Belmont (No. 117/RPI) on November 24

73-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on November 10

77-71 at home over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 21

88-79 at home over Lehigh (No. 267/RPI) on November 21

77-71 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 16

Monmouth's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Monmouth has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Monmouth is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Monmouth is playing the 179th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Hawks have 11 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Monmouth's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Monmouth's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV Channel: FloHoops

