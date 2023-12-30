2024 NCAA Bracketology: Monmouth March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology insights around Monmouth and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How Monmouth ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|126
Monmouth's best wins
When Monmouth defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies, who are ranked No. 116 in the RPI, on December 9 by a score of 74-71, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Northern Illinois was Xander Rice, who tallied 30 points with four rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 93-84 over Belmont (No. 117/RPI) on November 24
- 73-65 on the road over West Virginia (No. 191/RPI) on November 10
- 77-71 at home over Manhattan (No. 236/RPI) on December 21
- 88-79 at home over Lehigh (No. 267/RPI) on November 21
- 77-71 at home over Rider (No. 289/RPI) on December 16
Monmouth's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Monmouth has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Hawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Monmouth is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Monmouth is playing the 179th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Hawks have 11 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Monmouth's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Monmouth's next game
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey
- TV Channel: FloHoops
