For bracketology analysis on Montana and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Montana ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 161

Montana's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Montana took down the San Jose State Spartans on the road on December 17. The final score was 86-75. With 21 points, Aanen Moody was the leading scorer versus San Jose State. Second on the team was Laolu Oke, with 16 points.

Next best wins

75-58 at home over San Jose State (No. 265/RPI) on December 2

73-61 on the road over UC Davis (No. 284/RPI) on December 19

78-65 at home over UC Davis (No. 284/RPI) on November 12

76-68 on the road over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on December 30

Montana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Montana is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Montana has the 52nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Grizzlies have 18 games left this season, including 15 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Montana's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Montana's next game

Matchup: North Dakota State Bison vs. Montana Grizzlies

North Dakota State Bison vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

