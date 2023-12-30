Can we expect Montana State to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Montana State ranks

Record Big Sky Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 280

Montana State's best wins

Montana State took down the No. 228-ranked (according to the RPI) UC Riverside Highlanders, 69-68, on November 22, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. That signature win over UC Riverside featured a team-leading 26 points from Brandon Walker. Patrick McMahon, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

63-60 on the road over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on November 16

89-88 at home over Southern Utah (No. 291/RPI) on December 19

74-66 on the road over Idaho State (No. 342/RPI) on December 28

Montana State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, Montana State has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Montana State gets the 167th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Bobcats have 18 games remaining this season, including three against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

MSU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Montana State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Montana State Bobcats vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

