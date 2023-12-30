Should you bet on Morgan Rielly to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

  • Rielly has scored in four of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • On the power play, Rielly has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • He has a 5.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 113 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 3 0 3 25:29 Away L 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Senators 1 0 1 24:50 Home L 4-2
12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 4-1
12/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 9-3
12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:13 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:43 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:05 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 26:08 Home W 4-0

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

