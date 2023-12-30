The Toronto Maple Leafs, Morgan Rielly among them, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena. Fancy a bet on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Morgan Rielly vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus this season, in 24:34 per game on the ice, is 0.

Rielly has a goal in four of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 19 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points six times.

Rielly has an assist in 18 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Rielly goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rielly Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 113 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 3 27 Points 4 4 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

