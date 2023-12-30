Saturday's game features the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) and the Delaware State Hornets (6-9) clashing at Memorial Hall Gym in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Mount St. Mary's according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, Delaware State projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against Mount St. Mary's. The total is listed at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Memorial Hall Gym

Memorial Hall Gym Line: Mount St. Mary's -4.5

Mount St. Mary's -4.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Mount St. Mary's -210, Delaware State +170

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mount St. Mary's 73, Delaware State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State

Pick ATS: Delaware State (+4.5)



Delaware State (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Mount St. Mary's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, and Delaware State's is 7-4-0. The Mountaineers have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hornets have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 146.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights

The Mountaineers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 73.9 points per game to rank 205th in college basketball while allowing 70.7 per contest to rank 174th in college basketball) and have a +39 scoring differential overall.

Mount St. Mary's records 36.0 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) while conceding 33.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Mount St. Mary's makes 6.1 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (256th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers rank 255th in college basketball by averaging 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 134th in college basketball, allowing 87.8 points per 100 possessions.

Mount St. Mary's and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mountaineers commit 14.7 per game (342nd in college basketball) and force 14.6 (40th in college basketball action).

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets put up 72.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) while allowing 74.7 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a -36 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Delaware State records 36.0 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Delaware State makes 4.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.4 (356th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1.

Delaware State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Hornets commit 14.4 per game (337th in college basketball) and force 14.8 (35th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.