How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mountaineers sit at 213th.
- The Mountaineers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets give up (74.7).
- Mount St. Mary's is 3-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Delaware State Stats Insights
- Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.
- The Hornets' 72.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Delaware State has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison
- Mount St. Mary's posts 81 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
- The Mountaineers are surrendering 63.5 points per game this year at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.3).
- In home games, Mount St. Mary's is making 4.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in away games (4.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (26.4%).
Delaware State Home & Away Comparison
- Delaware State is scoring more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (65.3).
- At home the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are on the road (79.9).
- At home, Delaware State drains 5.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (3.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (26.4%).
Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|W 72-65
|DeGol Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|LIU
|W 87-59
|Knott Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/5/2024
|Canisius
|-
|Knott Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
Delaware State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Longwood
|L 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/18/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 79-50
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/6/2024
|Coppin State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|@ Morgan State
|-
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
