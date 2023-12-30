The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.
  • Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mountaineers sit at 213th.
  • The Mountaineers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets give up (74.7).
  • Mount St. Mary's is 3-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Delaware State Stats Insights

  • Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.
  • The Hornets' 72.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Delaware State has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

  • Mount St. Mary's posts 81 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.
  • The Mountaineers are surrendering 63.5 points per game this year at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.3).
  • In home games, Mount St. Mary's is making 4.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in away games (4.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (26.4%).

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

  • Delaware State is scoring more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (65.3).
  • At home the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are on the road (79.9).
  • At home, Delaware State drains 5.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (3.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (26.4%).

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 72-65 DeGol Arena
12/20/2023 @ Georgia L 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/23/2023 LIU W 87-59 Knott Arena
12/30/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/5/2024 Canisius - Knott Arena
1/7/2024 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Longwood L 62-61 Memorial Hall Gym
12/18/2023 @ Wake Forest L 88-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ East Carolina L 79-50 Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Memorial Hall Gym
1/6/2024 Coppin State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 @ Morgan State - Talmadge L. Hill Field House

