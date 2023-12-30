The Delaware State Hornets (6-9) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mount St. Mary's vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mount St. Mary's Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Hornets allow to opponents.

Mount St. Mary's has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mountaineers sit at 213th.

The Mountaineers score only 0.8 fewer points per game (73.9) than the Hornets give up (74.7).

Mount St. Mary's is 3-2 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Delaware State Stats Insights

Delaware State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Hornets are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers sit at 135th.

The Hornets' 72.3 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 70.7 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Delaware State has a 6-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

Mount St. Mary's Home & Away Comparison

Mount St. Mary's posts 81 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 10.6 points per contest.

The Mountaineers are surrendering 63.5 points per game this year at home, which is 10.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (74.3).

In home games, Mount St. Mary's is making 4.0 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than in away games (4.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.7%) compared to on the road (26.4%).

Delaware State Home & Away Comparison

Delaware State is scoring more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (65.3).

At home the Hornets are allowing 67.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are on the road (79.9).

At home, Delaware State drains 5.8 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more than it averages away (3.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.3%) than away (26.4%).

Mount St. Mary's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 72-65 DeGol Arena 12/20/2023 @ Georgia L 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum 12/23/2023 LIU W 87-59 Knott Arena 12/30/2023 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym 1/5/2024 Canisius - Knott Arena 1/7/2024 @ Saint Peter's - Yanitelli Center

Delaware State Upcoming Schedule