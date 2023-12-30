If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Mount St. Mary's and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Mount St. Mary's ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 2-1 NR NR 319

Mount St. Mary's best wins

On January 5, Mount St. Mary's claimed its signature win of the season, a 74-69 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins, a top 100 team (No. 100), according to the RPI. That signature victory versus Canisius featured a team-leading 18 points from George Tinsley. Dakota Leffew, with 12 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

87-59 at home over LIU (No. 341/RPI) on December 23

77-64 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 346/RPI) on December 9

72-65 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 351/RPI) on December 15

74-60 at home over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on November 11

80-48 at home over Siena (No. 357/RPI) on December 3

Mount St. Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Mount St. Mary's has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

The Mountaineers have 17 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Mt. St. Mary's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Mount St. Mary's next game

Matchup: Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

